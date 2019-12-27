Fire in East Delhi building, 40 rescued

DFS chief Atul Garg said that they received a call at 2.10 am and deployed five fire tenders to the location. DFS chief Atul Garg said that they received a call at 2.10 am and deployed five fire tenders to the location.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) personnel rescued over 40 people from a fire in a building in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar Thursday. The fire was doused within two hours and no casualties were reported.

“When we reached the building, the ground floor was gutted and the smoke had spread to the first and the second floor. There were around 10-12 people standing on the rooftop screaming for help and a few locals were throwing water inside the building,” said a firefighter.

Garg said the building housed a godown: “This time, we were informed that the residential building houses a godown on the ground floor. Half of the team doused the fire on the ground floor while the others used ladders to rescue the people on the upper floors and rooftop.”

DFS officials said the fire broke out in the building’s ground floor, which housed a godown with plastic and cardboard packaging materials. They are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. Just days ago, nine people were killed in a fire which broke out in a godown of a building in Kirari.

