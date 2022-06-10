scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
Fire at e-rick parking lot in Delhi due to short circuit: DFS

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday. The fire spread from one e-rickshaw to other parked vehicles.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 10, 2022 8:29:05 am
According to the DFS, the parking space is adjacent to a Metro station, and has been given on lease to a private motor company. The space is divided into two sections, for parking and for charging e-rickshaws. (Twitter/@ANI)

A day after at least 90 vehicles were gutted in a massive fire at an e-rickshaw parking space in Jamia Nagar, Delhi Fire Service officials said the blaze broke out at the charging station due to a short circuit either in the electric charger or equipment near the charger.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday. The fire spread from one e-rickshaw to other parked vehicles.

According to the DFS, the parking space is adjacent to a Metro station, and has been given on lease to a private motor company. The space is divided into two sections, for parking and for charging e-rickshaws.

DFS chief Atul Garg said, “We received a call at 5 am; 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused in some time.”

Over 50 old e-rickshaws, 30 e-rickshaws, 10 cars and 3 two-wheelers were gutted. During enquiry, the fire team found that 2-3 air-conditioners were also damaged. “The parking manager was at the spot at the time. We believe a vehicle was being charged when the fire broke out. Police are also investigating the matter,” added Garg.

Police registered a case under IPC section 336 (act endangering life) against unknown persons at Okhla Vihar Metro police station.

An official working at the private motor company said, “We lost over 90% of e-rickshaws. We rent the vehicles to drivers. We suffered huge losses.”

Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, said no injury or disruption of passenger services was reported due to this incident. “An incident of fire was reported at an e-rickshaw parking shed adjacent to the Metro parking lot at Jamia Millia Islamia Metro station… The DMRC is investigating and will take it up with the operating agency to avoid recurrence of such incidents,” he said.

