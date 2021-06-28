FIR against 22 for partying at Gurgaon guest house in violation of Covid guidelines

According to police,a team was sent to the guest house, and it was found that a lot of men were gathered there and were having a liquor party,” (Representational image)

Gurgaon Police have registered an FIR against 22 people who were found to be having a party at a guest house in the city in violation of Covid norms.

According to police, they received a tip off on Sunday night claiming that a “liquor party” was underway at a guest house in Sector 38.

“Based on the tip off, a team was sent to the guest house, and it was found that a lot of men were gathered there and were having a liquor party,” said Inspector Dinesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sadar police station.

Officials said an FIR has been registered against 22 people, of whom 19 are residents of Delhi, one is a resident of Hisar, and two others are residents of Bhiwani and Rohtak respectively. The FIR has been registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Excise Act.

“The accused have been made to sign forms stating they will be joining the investigation. They will be produced in court and further action in terms of custody will depend on what the court directs,” said the SHO.

“The 22 against whom we have lodged the FIR include the owner of the guest house. Further investigations are being conducted in the matter,” he said.