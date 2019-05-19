Delhi: FIR against TV actor for ‘violence’ at store

Ghaziabad Police registered an FIR against a TV actor for alleged violence at a convenience store in a shopping mall. A video of the incident, which took place on May 12, allegedly shows actor Aansh Arora breaking equipment following an altercation over an order. The actor later wrote a letter to the human rights commission, claiming he and his brother were beaten up by Ghaziabad police.

“Initially, a non-cognisable report under section 151 (arrest to prevent commission of cognisable offences) was filed… he was presented before a magistrate and let go. As CCTV footage we obtained showed the actor being aggressive, the NCR was converted into an FIR under relevant sections. The allegations made by the actor of police torture will also be probed,” said Shlok Kumar, Superintendent of City, Ghaziabad.

Arora, who stars in a show called Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, told the media that he had visited the store in Shoprix Mall around 1.30 am on May 12 and had ordered food. As it was taking too long, Arora said he decided to cancel the order and asked that his money be returned. The employee refused, as the billing had been done.

The argument heated up and Arora admitted to throwing some items kept on the counter. The following day, he decided to go “apologise”.

Footage released by the police shows Arora twisting a monitor screen and throwing items at the cashier. Other employees can be seen holding him back.

The actor alleged he and his brother were picked up by Indirapuram police and beaten with belts. A police source claimed he did not disclose anything about the alleged torture to the SDM.