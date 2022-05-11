Fight over ‘speaking in English’, DU student says attacked by dog

A 26-year-old Delhi University student was allegedly assaulted by a man after a fight over speaking in English. The student has alleged that the accused also hurled racist slurs before attacking him. The incident took place in Malviya Nagar. The student claimed he sustained multiple injuries after the man’s dog attacked him.

On Friday last week, Anshuman Thapa (26), who also works as a tattoo artist, went to a grocery store late at night. He said he was buying water bottles when the accused walked into the store.

“I was talking to the store owner when he came and interrupted us. He asked if I was saying something about him. I told him I wasn’t and went back to talking to store owner. He then stopped me and asked why I was talking in English. He called me a Nepali and grabbed me. I tried to calm him down, but he looked drunk and kept hurling abuses,” alleged Thapa.

According to the FIR, the men got into an argument and Thapa allegedly pushed the accused, following which he ordered his pitbull to attack Thapa. The FIR states that the dog bit him, and he was taken to Safdarjung hospital.

“The pitbull was huge and first bit me in the leg. I shouted at its owner and asked him to stop his dog, but he asked it to attack me further. The dog jumped on me and I tried pushing it back. I hid inside the store, but he came inside and attacked again. The dog bit me multiple times on the ear and head. I couldn’t walk. I went back somehow and collapsed. My friends took me to the hospital…,” said Thapa, who has gone back to his home in Dehradun. An MLC was filed at Safdarjung hospital, stating, “The dog was a pet, provoked by its owner…as told by the patient.”

Police said they went to meet Thapa, who was undergoing treatment, and the next day, an FIR under IPC sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and 289 (negligent conduct wrt animals) was registered against the accused. “We recorded the victim’s statement and lodged an FIR. The accused was detained for some time. The matter is being investigated,” said a police officer.

Thapa, a student of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce. said, “I don’t wish to go back to Delhi. That man could have killed me.”