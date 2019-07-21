Delhi: Father, son killed as tempo runs over them

A 45-year-old man and his five-year-old son were killed Saturday when a tempo hit them while they were crossing the road in North East Delhi’s Nand Nagri. The driver has been arrested.

Police said the man, Rajpal, and his family came from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur to the capital to meet his elder daughter. The incident was reported around 5.20 am, when Rajpal and his son Shiva were crossing the road near the DTC depot. The tempo hit them and the driver fled the spot. “Rajpal’s wife Rajmala and his younger daughter Manvi were walking behind when the incident took place,” said DCP (North East) Atul Kumar Thakur.

The duo were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival, the DCP said. A case was registered and a witness shared the registration number of the offending vehicle, he added. The tempo driver, Sambhu Kumar (38), who is a Karol Bagh resident, was arrested and his vehicle seized, police said.