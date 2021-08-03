Father of Kerala woman in Afghan jail moves SC

The petition pointed out that there was an extradition treaty between India and Afghanistan and that his daughter and grandchild are stuck in foreign territory as India has not taken steps to request an extradition. (File)

The father of one of the Kerala women who left India in 2016 with her husband to join IS has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to bring back his daughter and minor granddaughter, who are currently lodged in a prison in Afghanistan after the death of the husband.

The plea by V J Sebastian Francis urged the court to direct the concerned authorities to take action to extradite his daughter Sonia Sebastian alias Ayisha and her daughter.

Stating that she and the child had only accompanied her husband and was not involved in the latter’s fight, the plea said that “internationally a lenient approach has been taken against the women foreign terrorist fighters like 1st detenue (Ayisha), this is owing to the stand taken by the countries that women only played ancillary roles and therefore could not pose any significant threat to national security.”

Underlining the fast-changing situation in Afghanistan as the US troops withdraw, it said this will lead to a war between Taliban and Afghan forces and in turn pose danger to the lives of the duo.

The plea referred to a documentary featuring interviews of the four Indian women detainees including Aiysha uploaded on YouTube and said she can be seen regretting her decision and wanting to return to India and face fair trial.

It said that the Centre not acting to bring them back amounted to violation of obligations under international humanitarian law including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 1948 (UDHR) and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, 1966.

The petition pointed out that there was an extradition treaty between India and Afghanistan and that his daughter and grandchild are stuck in foreign territory as India has not taken steps to request an extradition.

Sonia Sebastian had converted from Christianity was part of a 21-member group of men and women who left the country in May-June 2016 to join the IS.