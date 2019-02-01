Toggle Menu
Farmers’ rally to affect traffic on Delhi-Noida route via DND: Police

The Delhi Traffic Police have also cautioned the people against using the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) route, expecting traffic movement to be impacted around 2.00 pm on Friday due to the rally.

“Due to the proposed rally by farmers traffic from Noida via DND is likely to be affected after 2.00 pm,” Alok Kumar Joint CP, (traffic).

Traffic between Delhi and Noida via DND is likely to get affected on Friday afternoon due to a proposed rally by a farmers’ group, said officials.

There could be diversions made on the route as per requirement, the Noida Traffic Police said in a statement. “People are advised to use alternate roads via Mayur Vihar and Kalindi Kunj for movement between Noida and Delhi to avoid inconvenience,” it said in an advisory.

Follow official social media handles of Delhi police for traffic updates, officials said.

