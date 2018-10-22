Follow Us:
Faridabad cops crack 4-year-old murder case, nab two accused

“Kaaku, a local thief, had some money dealings with the three men, because of which they hit him on the head with a stone and killed him,” said the PRO.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon | Published: October 22, 2018 2:20:02 am
Police said the breakthrough came during the police remand of two men— Manoj, alias Sethi and Monty. (Representational Image)

Earlier this week, Faridabad Police unexpectedly solved a four-year-old murder case, which had hit a dead-end as soon as the remains of the deceased — who had remained unidentified ever since — were discovered.

Police said the breakthrough came during the police remand of two men— Manoj, alias Sethi and Monty.

“The duo had been arrested on the basis of an anonymous tip-off Wednesday, from Master Road, and were taken into police remand. During questioning, they revealed that they, and a third accused, had murdered Deepak, alias Kaaku, in an empty plot of land behind an SRS building in the Bhupani area,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“Kaaku, a local thief, had some money dealings with the three men, because of which they hit him on the head with a stone and killed him,” said the PRO. The accused then sprinkled petrol on the body and set it on fire. Although the remains were found on January 26, 2014, police had so far been unsuccessful in identifying the deceased, or procuring leads to his killers.

“A third person, Sunil alias Anda, was also involved, and is absconding. We are trying to track him down,” said Singh.

