Faridabad: Child dies after falling from high rise

An eight-year-old boy died after allegedly falling from the balcony of his 12th-floor house in a residential society in Faridabad Sunday. Police said the boy was standing on a chair and leaning on a 4.5-feet railing of the balcony when he lost balance and fell.

The deceased was a student of class II. His father has a private job. Police said the incident took place around 1 pm in a society in Faridabad.

Arjun Dev, station house officer (SHO), BPTP police station, Faridabad, said, “The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The family has not alleged any foul play. The boy fell from the balcony and died. We have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC.”

A police official, privy to the case, requesting anonymity, said, “The boy was standing on a chair in the balcony and leaning against the grill when he is suspected to have lost balance and fallen from the balcony. It appears that he was leaning over the grill to see the children who were playing in the society at the time of the incident.”

Police said the body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem on Sunday.