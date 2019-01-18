Family of man who attacked Delhi CM says no money to pay for bail

A 40-year-old man, who was granted bail by a Delhi court last week for attacking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat, continues to remain in Tihar Jail as his family does not have Rs 25,000 set by the judge as the bail bond amount.

Prasun Kumar, the counsel for the accused Anil Kumar Sharma, said, “I had informed his family, but they said they have no money for his bail bond.”

“We are not in a position to pay the bail amount… but we are trying to arrange the money… I am quite disheartened as Anil has refused to meet any of us. He even refused to give our names as visitors to jail authorities,” said Pradeep Kumar Sharma, the accused’s elder brother.

The court had granted bail to Sharma on January 8.

“In the present case, investigation is already complete and the accused has been in custody for a considerable period of time — since November 21… There is no MLC of any injury of Hon’ble Chief Minister. Apart from this, no previous antecedents has been shown. It has been submitted by the accused that he was a drug addict and was undergoing treatment from IHBAS, Shahdara,” Special Judge Sanjay Khanagwal had observed.

The incident took place on November 20 last year after Sharma approached Kejriwal under the guise of raising grievances and threw chill powder at his face.

The accused, in his application, claimed he was called on November 20 by few unknown persons from the AAP and was instructed to assault Kejriwal.

His counsel had argued that his client was being made a “scapegoat”.

“The case was transferred to the Crime Branch and investigators later met him in Tihar Jail where they recorded his statement. He then claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party was not working properly and that he tried to meet Kejriwal several times. Frustrated at being denied the chance, he hatched the plan to meet him,” a senior police officer said.