Fake customer care helpline, app dupe people of thousands

In under three minutes, about Rs 90,000 was deducted from Sujata Kohli’s bank account in three transactions on Friday afternoon. Last month, a resident of Geeta Colony was shocked to learn that Rs 85,896 had been deducted from her account in six transactions without her knowledge. In early February, a resident of Ashok Vihar lost Rs 1 lakh in three transactions.

All these people had called a ‘customer care helpline’, only to realise later that they had been duped. The Delhi Police has claimed it has received over 50 such complaints from across the city in the last one-and-a-half month.

EXPLAINED For police, 2019 is year of cyber fight To strengthen the cyber crime cell (CCC), the Delhi Police has decided to set up an advanced mobile forensic lab, a damaged hard disk recovery lab, and a malware forensic lab for their unit. A few days ago, the CCC was shifted to their new office in Dwarka, where new teams are being formed. Three tenders have been floated and they have asked private companies to apply. Last month, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik had said cyber crime will be the focus area for Delhi Police in 2019.

Sujata Kohli claimed: “On Friday afternoon, I recharged my phone for Rs 399 using an app, and while the money got deducted from my account, the recharge didn’t happen. I dialled the customer care service number I had found on Google, and they asked me to contact the app I had used for recharge. The person I spoke to asked me to download an app called ‘Any Desk’, which I could not as my phone was low on battery. He told me he will send a code to my phone, which I should send back to him through my registered mobile number. As soon as I did that, three quick transactions happened — Rs 49,999, Rs 19,999 and Rs 19,999 — in a span of three minutes. I filed a complaint, and police told me that the money has been sent to a Paytm account.”

A senior police officer said they received a complaint last month from another person, who alleged that someone duped her and that she had not given her number to anyone.

“After scanning her call details record, we found that she had made a call to a number located in Jamtara village in Jharkhand. She said that she was looking for the contact of a customer care online shopping portal on Google… she claimed she found a mobile number and made a call, following she was asked to download an app,” police added.

The person on the other side then asked her to share her ID and password.

“They hacked her phone after she shared the details with them. They later asked her to make a payment, which she did. Minutes later, they allegedly made transactions and fraudulently siphoned Rs 85,896 from her account. A case was later registered at Geeta Colony police station, but no arrest has been made yet,” the officer said.

Police claimed that fraudsters have now adopted a new modus-operandi and are putting out their number on Google as a customer care helpline number. They get callers to download an app which gives them access to their mobile phones, which help the culprits access bank details and OTPs.