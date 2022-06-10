Fake call centre busted in Delhi’s Rohini; one held, 8 women served notices

A man has been arrested and eight women served notices for allegedly running a fake call centre at Rohini’s Sector-1 Avantika in Delhi, the police said Friday.

The arrested, identified as Mehtab, is a graduate of Delhi University and has been slapped with Section 420 IPC (cheating).

Police said the complainant, Shumit, had filed a complaint with the Outer North Cyber Crime Cell after he had been defrauded of Rs 70,000 in the name of registration fees for taking up the job of a gigolo.

Officials said that after finding a digital wallet to which the fraudulent payments were allegedly made, the account was tracked down to a fake call centre in Sector-1 Avantika.

Police said Mehtab had allegedly employed eight women to make calls. The alleged modus operandi of the team was to make calls at random numbers all over the country and ask if the person at the other end was interested in purchasing pills and sprays to enhance sexual power. Those who responded that they did not need any medication were asked to join a gigolo service with high pay, and were allegedly asked to pay fees for registrations and booking.

The police said Mehtab had allegedly duped more than 50 people of lakhs of rupees.

According to Brijendra Kumar Yadav, DCP (Outer North), “Five hundred random numbers were dialed each day, of which 10 to 20 were cheated and the numbers subsequently blacklisted. The eight women employed for this purpose were fluent in Hindi and English.”

Officials said that 12 basic mobiles, an Android smartphone, 16 notebooks, an employee register, and bottles of pills and sprays were seized from the accused. Further investigation is underway.