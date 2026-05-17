Fake Aadhaar modification racket busted in Ghaziabad, 2 held

People paid Rs 3,500–4,000 each while the accused prepared their fake documents on which later changes were made in the Aadhaar card. (File Photo)

A fake Jan Seva Kendra has been busted for preparing forged documents and for subsequently getting Aadhaar cards modified on the basis of these documents, the Cyber Crime Police of Ghaziabad said on Sunday, adding that two have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to police, the members prepared forged birth certificates, documents for LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) connections, and PPOs (Pension Payment Orders) given by the Army to retired soldiers. After preparing the forged documents, the accused allegedly with the help of a post office employee, proceeded to modify fake Aadhaar cards.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar and Vikas Kumar, both residents of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. The post office employee who allegedly aided the gang–Komal–is still at large, officers said.