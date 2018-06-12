Extortion accused threatened to get man infected with HIV, three arrested

Mittal allegedly told the man that his brother and four others were caught in an alleged “honeytrap”, and that he would be given “AIDS injections” or have his water “infected with bacteria”, police said. (Representational Image) Mittal allegedly told the man that his brother and four others were caught in an alleged “honeytrap”, and that he would be given “AIDS injections” or have his water “infected with bacteria”, police said. (Representational Image)

To intimidate the jailed businessman he was allegedly blackmailing, Vikas Mittal, owner of a leading lounge in Delhi, told his brother that he would “get the businessman infected with HIV inside jail”, police have revealed.

Mittal and two others — including Mohit Goel, the founder and former director of Ringing Bells — were arrested on Sunday for allegedly trying to extort money to the tune of Rs 3 crore to settle an alleged gangrape case in Alwar, police said. The arrested accused also included the woman who has alleged gangrape. Goel and his company had made news last year with the ‘Freedom’ smartphone, priced at Rs 251.

The businessmen and four others were sent to jail after the accused woman, employed with Mittal’s lounge, had alleged she was gangraped in a hotel. A case was then registered in Alwar on May 5.

On Sunday, the brother of the businessman being allegedly blackmailed met Mittal at an office in Netaji Subhash place. Right outside, a five-member police team dressed in plainclothes was waiting.

Mittal allegedly told the man that his brother and four others were caught in an alleged “honeytrap”, and that he would be given “AIDS injections” or have his water “infected with bacteria”, police said.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said, “Mittal wanted to strike fear into the businessman’s brother (to extort money). He also pretended to make calls to the jail warden, asking him to give inmates clean water and good food.”

Police said that ever since the five men were sent to jail, Mittal had been in contact with one of them and initially tried to extort Rs 5 crore. The businessman relayed the information to his brother, who tried to negotiate with Mittal and paid Rs 1.10 crore.

Fed up with the scare tactics, the businessman’s brother contacted police and provided more than 200 audio tapes, 100 WhatsApp messages and CCTV footage. On the day of the ‘deal’, the brother insisted the woman sign an affidavit that she was withdrawing the case. Once that was done, police swooped in and made the arrests.

