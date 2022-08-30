External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets Maldives Speaker, minister

President of the United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid from the Maldives Monday stressed the role played by India at the UN and acknowledged its contributions during the Covid-19 recovery phase. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, after meeting him, said India’s “Neighbourhood First” and the Maldives’ “India First” policies complement each other.

Shahid, who is the foreign minister of the Maldives, underscored that India had proven to be the “pharmacy of the world” and assisted several countries in the remotest parts of the globe.

Glad to meet FM of Maldives and UNGA President @abdulla_shahid. Congratulated him on the achievements of his UNGA Presidency. Working together to advance our special relationship. India’s Neighbourhood First and Maldives’ India First policies complement each other. pic.twitter.com/XY0XTyR6ts — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 29, 2022

On a visit to India, Shahid held talks with Jaishankar on Monday, covering a range of key issues, including cooperation at the UN.

Separately, Jaishankar met Maldivian Speaker and former president Mohammad Nasheed, who is also visiting India.

“During the meeting, the PGA (President of General Assembly) acknowledged the important role played by India at the United Nations, including at the UN Security Council, where he termed it as a ‘source of pride’ for not only South Asia, but for all peace loving democracies,” the MEA said.

“Acknowledging India’s pivotal role during the pandemic recovery phase, PGA underscored that India had proven to be the ‘pharmacy of the world’ and assisted several countries in the remotest parts of the world,” it said in a statement.

The Maldivian foreign minister’s visit to India comes nearly a month after President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s trip to New Delhi.

Jaishankar also said: “Good to meet Speaker of Maldives’ Majlis @MohamedNasheed in New Delhi. Discussed regional and global developments.”

Nasheed said: “We discussed the Maldives and issues facing Indian Ocean island nations. Of course, Sri Lanka’s financial crisis worries us both. I’m always impressed by the Minister’s depth and breadth of knowledge.”