Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Expecting crowds at Central Vista Avenue, 500 traffic police personnel deployed this weekend

Police and traffic police personnel have been deployed in large numbers along the entire revamped stretch around the Kartavya Path to manage crowds and traffic.

Kartavya Path, Central Vista projectNew Delhi: People visit the newly-named Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a day after its inauguration as part of revamped Central Vista, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Express Photo by Praveen Khan)

The Delhi Traffic Police has decided to deploy around 500 personnel in New Delhi district on Saturday and Sunday after receiving inputs that thousands of people would come to see the revamped Central Vista Avenue around the Kartavya Path.

Even on Friday, the stretch of the avenue near Janpath Road, which was nearly deserted in the afternoon, gradually began to get crowded by the evening. The police and other agencies expected a huge turnout of people, especially children, at the Central Vista Avenue around the Kartavya Path following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They expected a footfall of over 50,000 people and made special arrangements such as park-and-ride facilities from four pick-up points – Bhairon Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Rajghat and Connaught Place

A total of 300 illuminated drones took up formations to create images connected with Subhas Chandra Bose in the sky near India Gate on Friday evening. The drone show by BotLab Dynamics, a start-up incubated at IIT Delhi, will be on till Sunday. While screens showcased the work that had been done on the avenue, a cultural programme with dancers from different states was also held Friday, drawing crowds.

Police personnel from the New Delhi district police have been deployed in large numbers along the entire revamped stretch. But to ensure the smooth traffic flow, the traffic police have decided to deploy 500 traffic police personnel, so that they would smoothly manage the traffic movement.

On Thursday evening, all 10 roads leading to the C-Hexagon were barricaded to divert vehicles towards alternate routes prescribed for motorists.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 10:02:21 am
