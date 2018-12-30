Exit restrictions at Rajiv Chowk metro station on New Year’s Eve

In view of security measures, exit facility at the Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be available for commuters from 9 pm onwards on Monday, officials said Sunday. Rajiv Chowk, one of the busiest stations of the Delhi Metro, caters to both the Blue Line and the Yellow Line.

“As advised by Delhi Police authorities, exit of passengers from the Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be permitted from 9 PM onwards on New Year’s Eve, i.e., December 31. This is to enable the authorities to maintain peace, and law and order during New Year Eve’s celebrations in New Delhi district area,” the DMRC said in a statement.

However, passengers will be allowed to enter the Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 PM to board trains, it said.

“Interchange facility between Line-2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) and Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 – NOIDA City Centre/Vaishali) will continue as usual at the Rajiv Chowk metro station till the end of services. Services at all other metro corridors and stations will continue normally,” it said.

A large number of New Year’s revellers converge at Connaught Place to ring in the new year with celebrations.