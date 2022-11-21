Excise case: Delhi HC tells 5 channels to air reports ‘in tune with’ CBI, ED releases after Vijay Nair claims info leak

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed five TV news channels to ensure that all broadcasts on the excise scam case are in “tune with the official press releases” issued by central investigative agencies and “comply with the directives which govern them”.

A single-judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma issued notices to five TV news channels and directed the National Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) to “duly examine the broadcasts and tell the court whether they have complied with their guidelines” or not.

Also Read | Excise policy: BJP challenges CM Kejriwal to undergo lie detector test

The directions were passed on a plea filed by AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair, an accused in the case, who alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate had leaked sensitive information to the media. Nair contended that the alleged leak had prejudiced his rights in the case.

Nair was arrested on September 27 and remanded to five-day CBI custody. The CBI has alleged before a court that Nair was actively involved in the formulation of the Delhi government’s liquor policy for 2021-22 and that he was involved in “meeting with the co-accused and liquor manufacturers as well as distributors in different hotels at Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi for arranging ill-gotten money through hawala operators or channels”.

At the last hearing, the high court directed the CBI and the ED to place on record their official press releases and communications and observed that it would examine the statements issued to the media to ascertain whether the TV channels had reported the case on the basis of the official statements or the reports were based on “a figment of their imagination”.

Zoheb Hussain, appearing for the ED, submitted that the agency had not issued any press release pertaining to the case, but the CBI said it had issued three releases.

After perusing the press releases, the court observed that “there is simply no co-relation” in the news broadcasts and the information provided by the agency.

Advertisement

The court, however, observed that “…it is not a case where information was collectively leaked by investigative agencies”.

The court expressed dismay at the NBDSA’s submission that it did not have the power to restrain the channels. “If self-regulation is mere eyewash then why should we not disband you?…what action do you propose to take?” the court asked the authority’s counsel.

The court said whatever news channels publish has to be necessarily in tune with what has been disclosed by the CBI and the ED. It allowed Nair to implead the NBDSA, of which some of the TV news channels are members.

The matter is now listed for February 7, 2023.