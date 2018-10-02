Follow Us:
Monday, October 01, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Ex-serviceman arrested for ‘sodomising’ two minors: Cops

In the FIR, the father of the five-year-old said the matter came to light on Saturday when the family went to pick up the nine-year-old from his school hostel, when the child told them about the alleged assault.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon | Published: October 2, 2018 3:29:13 am
An ex-serviceman was arrested and a juvenile apprehended in Gurgaon for allegedly sodomising two children, both under the age of ten, on multiple occasions over the last three months, police said. According to police, the victims, aged five and nine, are cousins.

In the FIR, the father of the five-year-old said the matter came to light on Saturday when the family went to pick up the nine-year-old from his school hostel, when the child told them about the alleged assault. The child claimed that the accused threatened to kill him if he told anyone.

