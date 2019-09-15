Delhi: Ex-BSP candidate’s murder ‘an act of revenge’, two held

Days after former BSP candidate Virender Mann (44) was shot dead in his car in Narela, police have arrested two men and identified three other accused. One of the identified accused is Kuldeep Singh, an aide of gangster Jitender Gogi Singh, who is also an accused in the murder of Haryanvi singer Harshita Dahiya in Panipat in October 2017.

Kuldeep, a science graduate from Delhi University, allegedly killed four people, including two bystanders in a shootout with a rival gang in Burari in 2018, police said.

Police said the two arrested accused revealed during questioning that the murder was an act of revenge. “Virender was associated with the dreaded criminal Parvesh Maan, who had killed one of the attackers’ uncles last year in Ashok Vihar,” police said. Police identified the arrested accused as Manjeet Burbur and Kapil.

Police sources said Burbur had informed Kuldeep and Kapil that Virender was going to be in the area unarmed. “Acting on his input, they intercepted his car at gunpoint and asked him to get out, before raining bullets on him. They allegedly fired around 30 rounds, of which 17 bullets hit the victim,” a senior officer said.

After the incident, which occurred in a crowded market, police found the CCTV footage of the incident and identified Kuldeep and Kapil, who fired at Virender. Police said they have got details of Kuldeep’s hideout in Punjab.

During investigation, police came to know that Parvesh, who is an active member of the Tillu gang, allegedly killed Kapil’s uncle Bablu Khera in 2018. “After Bablu’s murder, Parvesh was arrested, but he got parole from Delhi High Court four months ago with Virender’s help. To seek revenge, Kapil decided to kill Virender,” the officer said.