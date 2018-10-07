Follow Us:
Saturday, October 06, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Every vote to Congress will strengthen BJP, says Arvind Kejriwal

Every vote to Congress will strengthen BJP, says Arvind Kejriwal

“In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got 33% votes, BJP got 46% votes and the Congress 15% votes," said Kejriwal

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: October 7, 2018 2:44:10 am
delhi safety audit, delhi government safety audit, delhi ngo safety audit, Safetipin, indian express, delhi news “We don’t want to vote for Rahul Gandhi. You have an option in Delhi, vote for AAP, it is the only alternative to the monstrous BJP. Only we can fight and defeat them,” said Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the BJP and RSS were tacitly supporting the Congress to defeat AAP in the Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a rally at Rohini, he said AAP was the only alternative to the BJP.

“When I talk to people they say Modi has ruined us, he introduced demonetisation, GST and unleashed sealing. Our business is ruined, but what is the choice? We don’t want to vote for Rahul Gandhi. You have an option in Delhi, vote for AAP, it is the only alternative to the monstrous BJP. Only we can fight and defeat them. Once AAP wins all seven Lok Sabha seats, we won’t let things like sealing happen in Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal said a “huge number of people want to defeat Modi”, and “every vote to Congress will strengthen the BJP in Delhi”. “In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got 33% votes, BJP got 46% votes and the Congress 15% votes. Result, BJP won all the seven seats. However, this time, according to surveys and indications, BJPs vote share will be down by at least 10% votes. That means BJP’s share will come down to 36% in the coming elections. But if these 10% votes go to the Congress, BJP will still win all seven seats of Delhi and your votes will go in vain and indirectly to the BJP,” he said.

“The RSS is trying to confuse voters through their murmur campaign.. They engage people at homes and parks and say Modi has ruined everything, Congress was better than Modi. This is being done to split the anti-BJP votes in order to make BJP win the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. The RSS wants the Congress to get some votes and defeat AAP,” Kejriwal added.

Must Watch

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Live Blog
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Buzzing Now