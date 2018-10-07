Every vote to Congress will strengthen BJP, says Arvind Kejriwal

“We don’t want to vote for Rahul Gandhi. You have an option in Delhi, vote for AAP, it is the only alternative to the monstrous BJP. Only we can fight and defeat them,” said Kejriwal “We don’t want to vote for Rahul Gandhi. You have an option in Delhi, vote for AAP, it is the only alternative to the monstrous BJP. Only we can fight and defeat them,” said Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the BJP and RSS were tacitly supporting the Congress to defeat AAP in the Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a rally at Rohini, he said AAP was the only alternative to the BJP.

“When I talk to people they say Modi has ruined us, he introduced demonetisation, GST and unleashed sealing. Our business is ruined, but what is the choice? We don’t want to vote for Rahul Gandhi. You have an option in Delhi, vote for AAP, it is the only alternative to the monstrous BJP. Only we can fight and defeat them. Once AAP wins all seven Lok Sabha seats, we won’t let things like sealing happen in Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal said a “huge number of people want to defeat Modi”, and “every vote to Congress will strengthen the BJP in Delhi”. “In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got 33% votes, BJP got 46% votes and the Congress 15% votes. Result, BJP won all the seven seats. However, this time, according to surveys and indications, BJPs vote share will be down by at least 10% votes. That means BJP’s share will come down to 36% in the coming elections. But if these 10% votes go to the Congress, BJP will still win all seven seats of Delhi and your votes will go in vain and indirectly to the BJP,” he said.

“The RSS is trying to confuse voters through their murmur campaign.. They engage people at homes and parks and say Modi has ruined everything, Congress was better than Modi. This is being done to split the anti-BJP votes in order to make BJP win the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. The RSS wants the Congress to get some votes and defeat AAP,” Kejriwal added.

