To ensure safety of J&K residents in capital, Delhi police conduct drive

To ensure people from Jammu and Kashmir living in Delhi are safe, the Delhi Police is conducting a door-to-door survey as part of their tenant verification drive to collect their details. The initiative was started after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory — in the wake of the government revoking provisions of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir — to ensure peace and public harmony is not disrupted.

Advertising

Before Independence Day every year, Delhi Police conducts a tenant verification drive to check documents of all tenants and lodges FIRs against those landlords who have not conducted police verification. This year, Delhi Police is also collecting details of all people from Jammu and Kashmir as part of the drive and alerting beat staff to provide security to them.

Delhi Police spokesperson DCP Mandeep Singh Randhawa said, “We are conducting a door-to-door survey of all tenants to avoid any untoward incident.”

Hours after Home Minister Amit Shah announced the decision on August 5, the advisory was issued by the MHA’s Internal Security Division and sent to Chief Secretaries and DGPs of all states and union territories and the Delhi Police Commissioner.

Advertising

The advisory read, “As you would be aware, the Cabinet has taken an important decision today concerning Jammu and Kashmir in the overall national interest and to strengthen national security. It is essential that this occasion is not allowed to be misused by inimical and anti-social elements to cause breach of security, peace and public harmony in any part of the country.”

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has directed all personnel to enhance police presence in vulnerable areas and places frequented by Kashmiris such as university campuses, markets and residential areas, to ensure their safety, a senior police officer said. A meeting was called, where he asked personnel to sensitise field officers about the development.