Ensure safety of inter-faith couple, Delhi HC tells police

Advertising

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed police to ensure safety and security of an inter-faith couple, who sought police protection alleging that the woman’s family was threatening them.

Justice Mukta Gupta also asked the area beat constable to share his contact number with the couple, so they can contact him in case of an emergency. It also issued notice and sought a response from the woman’s father and uncle, who are allegedly threatening the couple.

Delhi Police additional standing counsel Rajesh Mahajan assured their safety and apprised the court that the couple have already been given protection.

Advertising

Advocate Utkarsh Singh, who filed the petition on behalf of the woman, said the two met in March 2016. The plea stated that the couple performed nikaah last month and the woman changed her name after conversion.

It also highlighted the manner in which the woman was pressured by her parents. “The petitioner (woman) met with severe mental torture — that she will be a victim of ‘love-jihad’ and she will be left by (the man) after two years,” the plea stated. The plea alleged that the woman’s uncle, who she claimed is associated with the BJP and Hindu Sena, had threatened to “kill” her.