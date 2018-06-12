End officers’ strike: CM Arvind Kejriwal camps outside L-G office

CM Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai at the L-G office. CM Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai at the L-G office.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with three ministers, Monday began a sit-in inside the Lt Governor’s Secretariat demanding that L-G Anil Baijal issue orders to end the “strike” led by the IAS officers and take action against officials involved.

Kejriwal alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the L-G were instigating a “rebellion” against the elected government by “coordinating” the ongoing agitation that began following the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on February 19.

Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai refused to leave the waiting room of the L-G office, adjoining his residence at Civil Lines, pending orders from Baijal. They began the sit-in following a brief meeting with Baijal at 5.30 pm.

Kejriwal, a diabetic, had taken insulin and food from home.

The Raj Niwas issued a statement alleging that the CM “threatened” the L-G, demanding that he summon the officers at Raj Niwas and end the “so-called strike”. “In response, it was reiterated by L-G that there is no strike and in his continued interactions with officers, it has been informed that the atmosphere of mistrust and fear continues and no sincere attempts to resolve the differences have been made so far,” the statement said, adding that it was in the sequence of “dharna without any reason”.

The IAS association also released a statement saying that not only did they work for the preparation of the Budget, they are also regularly submitting weekly reports of important matters to the ministers. Earlier, the CM held a press conference attacking the Prime Minister. “People keep saying Kejriwal has not said anything in the past one year. Undue advantage of that silence was being taken,” he said.

