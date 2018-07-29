Encroachment under police chief’s scanner

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File) Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File)

To curb encroachment, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has said disciplinary action will be taken against SHOs and their subordinates if any re-encroachment takes places in no-hawking zones under their areas.

Sources said the issue was raised at a recent crime review meeting at the Delhi Police Headquarters, after the top cop received several complaints that encroachment was taking place in connivance with local police.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Delhi has as many as 4.5 lakh street vendors. In January 2016, the then Chief Secretary K K Sharma had appeared before the Delhi High Court in response to summons issued in a contempt of court case, for failing to take steps to implement the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act.

Later, the Delhi government had notified the amended rules and schemes for implementation of Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

“The police chief also directed district DCPs to personally check and ensure compliance of this order on the ground. In case any re-encroachment comes to notice, strict disciplinary action has to be taken against the SHO as well as division and beat staff,” said a senior police officer.

He further asked DCPs to reclaim public spaces. “Reclaiming public spaces means inculcating a sense of safety in the minds of the citizens. This can be possible only if people see more police visibility on roads, taking action against anti-social elements. All 14 district DCPs should launch special drives against drug addicts, touts, beggars at public parks, bus stands, markets, ISBTs, railway and Metro stations,” the officer added.

