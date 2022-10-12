Elderly man killed in hit-and-run in Defence Colony in Delhi, 2 arrested

The Delhi Police has arrested an architect and a businessman for allegedly running over a 70-year-old man with their Skoda car in South Delhi’s Defence Colony earlier this week. Police said the accused fled after the incident and were arrested three days later from their homes in Model Town.

According to senior police officers, the duo, Garvit Singhal (28) and Raunak Jain (28), had planned to go to popular food joint Moolchand Paratha on Sunday morning when they allegedly hit the victim, Baldev Singh, who died on the spot. His family said he was going to meet his friends at Kashmere Gate and was near the bus stand at the time.

A PCR call was made by locals at 7.36 am after they saw a body lying on the pavement near Lala Lajpat Rai Marg. Police rushed to the spot and found the man was killed in a hit-and-run. He was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said, “We registered a case and immediately sent teams to inspect the spot and analyse CCTV footage. It was discovered that a speeding car had hit the deceased and fled. However, it was difficult to identify the registration number or recognise anything about the offending vehicle due to heavy rain. Later, the team started mapping CCTV footage and found the route taken by the accused. We found some blurred images and asked car companies to help identify the make and model with the help of light design on the front and back.”

CCTV mapping led the team to the Model Town area. After several checks and raids, the car was found at a residence and the accused were arrested on Wednesday. While Singhal is an architect and also runs a departmental store in the area, his friend Jain is a businessman and has a shop in the Sadar Bazaar area. The accused confessed to their crime and said they “panicked” and fled after hitting the old man.

Singh, a resident of Lajpat Nagar, is survived by his wife and their daughter who lives with her husband in Saket. “Singh would often go to Kashmere Gate to meet his old friends and go out for tea and breakfast. On the day of the incident, he was walking towards the bus stand to go to Kashmere Gate when he was killed by the car. The elderly couple rented their property to people and earn through that. The family said Singh doesn’t work now,” said a senior police officer.