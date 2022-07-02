ED asks cops for details of Zubair’s bank accounts

Days after Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested on charges of allegedly hurting religious sentiments over a 2018 tweet, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked the Delhi Police probe team to hand over the FIR, remand papers and his bank account-related information so it can go through his transactions.

On Tuesday, DCP (Cyber Crime) KPS Malhotra had claimed: “We have found transactions over Rs 50 lakh in Zubair’s account. These were made in the last three months. We don’t know the source yet, but they could be donations from questionable organisations…”

Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha denied the police claim and said they were linking donations received by the fact-checking website to Zubair. His counsel also denied the allegations.

An ED source said they will “go through the transactions in his account to check if the money was laundered. If we

find evidence, we will lodge an Enforcement Case Information Report of prevention of money laundering and initiate investigation.”

Zubair was arrested Monday after an anonymous Twitter user tagged Delhi Police saying his tweet insulted a Hindu god, and was sent to four-day police custody by a court.