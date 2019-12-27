East Delhi hub to be mix of residential, commercial space

According to the plan, the hub will have 4,526 residential units, of which 1,108 would be completed in the first phase. (File Photo) According to the plan, the hub will have 4,526 residential units, of which 1,108 would be completed in the first phase. (File Photo)

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials have said that the first phase of the ‘Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub’ in Karkardooma — stated to be a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) project — will be completed in three-and-a-half years.

TOD is a type of urban development which aims to create integrated urban spaces with residential, working and leisure spaces within walking distance of each other and public transport. It is aimed at improving self-sustainability, encouraging public transport and walking and optimising density.

EXPLAINED Bringing work and leisure together The idea behind a TOD is to encourage people to travel shorter distances for work and leisure. The plan is similar to building small self-sustaining pockets within a big city so that people don’t have to travel long distances. Among the most crucial things for a TOD project to succeed, town planners say, is that it should be located in proximity to mass transit systems, such as the Delhi Metro.

The ‘East Delhi Hub’ in Karkardooma is planned to be developed on 30 hectares of land. Of this, 70% is stated to be put for residential use, 19.92% for commercial use, and 10.08% for common civic amenities. According to the plan, the hub will have 4,526 residential units, of which 1,108 would be completed in the first phase. It will also have 2,088 EWS residential units, of which 522 are to be completed in the first phase. According to the plan, the hub will include schools, dispensaries, a library, gymnasium and cultural centre.

According to Shailendra Sharma, engineer member, DDA, the location had been selected because of its proximity to two Metro stations — Karkardooma station on the Blue Line and Karkardooma Court station on the Pink Line — and to the Anand Vihar bus terminal and the Anand Vihar Terminal railway station. Both Metro stations are located within the layout of the hub.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 1,400 crore: “It’s a mixed use project. There will be residential units for the poor, connection from within to both the nearby Metro stations… 30% of the area will be developed as green open public space.”

