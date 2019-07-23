Delhi: E-challan boost to traffic police, commuters

“The hassle of explaining to a violator that the payment server is down is gone… It’s a big relief,” said a traffic inspector (TI) about the new e-challan system and the e-payment gateway, launched by police chief Amulya Patnaik Friday.

The project, in collaboration with NIC, has begun with 1,000 hand-held devices and an Android-based operating system. “People will now receive violation details on SMS, which was not the case earlier. They can submit the fine online… this is for on-camera violations. In cases where they’re caught violating by personnel, they can swipe the card and pay. The aim is to make this process easy and cashless for commuters,” said Special CP (Traffic) Taj Hassan.

Police said the e-payment option will be beneficial to residents of other states as “they won’t have to visit Delhi to make the payment”.

As per data shared by the Delhi Police, during the testing phase, “6,03,503 challans were issued and compounding amount of Rs 9.5 crore was collected”.

A police officer said, “The challaning officer and the violator can track geo-location which can help establish the credibility of the prosecution. The data is updated regularly and sent to the NIC, which means the challaning officer will have access to vehicle and driver history instantly.”