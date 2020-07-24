Dyal Singh governing body accepts plagiarism report against principal

Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma’s five-year tenure as principal ends on July 26 Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma’s five-year tenure as principal ends on July 26

The Governing Body (GB) of Dyal Singh (Evening) College has unanimously accepted the report submitted by a three-member committee which found the principal guilty of plagiarism, The Indian Express has learnt. The GB decided that he be asked to hand over charge to the most-senior teacher on July 27, the day after his tenure ends.

While GB chairman Rajiv Nayan did not respond to calls and texts, another GB member, on condition of anonymity, said, “The report finding DSC (Evening) principal Pawan Sharma guilty of plagiarising his book ‘Training and Development’ was unanimously accepted. The report said the book was heavily plagiarised.”

The report said that Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma had “not only plagiarised the book almost completely from publicly available sources but also, at most of the places, has copied them line-by-line, word-by-word… In this case, with evidence of such a high degree of plagiarism, it is clear that Prof Sharma has shown complete disregard for academic honesty and integrity”.

Sharma said he received no communication on the GB’s decision: “This is fake news to malign my image. The minutes of the meeting have not yet been prepared. I have got an extension from DU, with dispatch number and date; it can be confirmed.”

Sources said the GB also decided to turn down a letter, purportedly sent by Dean College Balaram Pani to the GB chairperson, asking for Sharma’s tenure to be extended by a month given the “emergency situation and pandemic conditions”. Sharma’s five-year tenure is to end on July 26.

“The letter was sent from a Gmail account, not the official email ID, and did not have signatures of the signing authority. Therefore, it was decided not to consider it,” sources said. The letter, seen by The Indian Express, is written in the name the Assistant Registrar (Colleges) but doesn’t carry any signature. Pani did not respond to calls and texts.

In a separate case, fresh allegations of plagiarism were levelled against Zakir Hussain College principal Masroor Ahmad Beg by social activist Ranjana Kumari. Beg was earlier accused of plagiarising works, including that of former UGC chairman Sukhdeo Thorat.

Kumari said she had written to the DU V-C and UGC Chairman, alleging that Beg lifted sections of a report titled ‘Surrogate Motherhood – Ethical or Commercial’, brought out by the Centre of Social Research, where she is the director, and used it in his paper titled ‘Changing Dimensions of Commercialisation of The Surrogacy Services in India: A Discourse’.

“I was informed of it by somebody from DU, and saw that portions had been lifted from our work without any citation or acknowledgment. I have written to the DU V-C and UGC Chairman around 10 ago back saying that this is academic dishonesty, and the matter should be probed and action taken accordingly against him (Beg),” said Kumari.

While Beg did not respond to calls seeking comment, his personal secretary said, “All allegations of plagiarism are false. His papers and books have been verified by software which DU uses and it hasn’t been found to be plagiarised. He’s being targetted by some teachers because he uncovered a scam related to LTC ticket reimbursement.” DU V-C Yogesh Tyagi did not respond to calls and texts seeking a comment.

