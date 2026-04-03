Dust storm, rain lash Delhi; IMD issues thunderstorm alert

The weather office has forecast thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds at 30-40 kmph on Saturday for Delhi and its surrounding areas. (File Photo)

Delhi and its nearby areas woke up to a dust storm on Friday morning, followed by light rainfall and thunderstorms, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

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The weather office has forecast thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds at 30-40 kmph on Saturday for Delhi and its surrounding areas, with maximum temperature expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 20 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33.7 degrees Celsius, 0.3 notches below normal. The night temperature in Delhi settled at 22.4 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above normal.

Weather experts attributed the morning dust storm to a disturbance over the western Himalayas, which has induced a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining Haryana and Rajasthan.