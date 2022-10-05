DU’s Campus of Open Learning offers candidates 4 years to finish new MBA course

Candidates will have up to four years to complete the MBA programme which is being introduced by Delhi University’s open learning school this year, and those from the health and government sectors will be given preference for admissions.

The MBA programme is among six new ‘job-oriented’ courses being introduced by DU’s Campus of Open Learning and registrations for admissions to it will begin Friday. Unlike other courses, the MBA programme has a cap of admitting 20,000 students and will release merit lists to select candidates. Registrations will close on October 25 and the first merit list will be released on October 27.

There are three categories of candidates for which preference will be given for admissions to the MBA course: MBBS/BDS/MD/ MDS degree holders or persons having 2 years’ experience in hospital administration; Group A officers of government and Public Undertaking Organisations; and those having experience of 2 or more years in corporate houses/hospitality and transportation sector/industry/service sector/self-employed professionals. For other candidates, their merit will be calculated with 80% weightage to graduation marks and 20% weightage to “Professional work experience of any reputed Govt. or non-Govt/Corporate Organisation”: 20% for four years of experience, 15% for three years, 10% for two years and so on.

“Our MBA programme is designed with the objective of democratising learning and developing students into highly adept professional managers, who continuously strive for excellence. What sets the MBA programme at the Campus of Open Learning apart from any other institution is the ideal mix of flexible scheduling and a wide array of learning opportunities. Apart from this, we are providing MBA by charging a very nominal fee.

The programme is closely aligned with contemporary business requirements,” said Campus of Open Learning Director Payal Mago.

It is a two-year programme but students will have up to four years to complete the 144 credits required it.