DU releases academic calendar for first-year students: Classes begin Nov 2, no break between semesters

Delhi University’s classes for newly admitted first-year students will begin on November 2, while its admission process will still be ongoing. This means that the transition period to classes will be a tight one for candidates.

According to the schedule released by the University, registrations for admissions were supposed to have closed at 4.59 pm on Wednesday, October 12. However, it continued to be open even after that and, according to officials, they will continue to remain open till Thursday evening.

With various stages in the admission process even after registrations close, admissions against the first list of seat allocations will only close on October 24 with candidates making their fee payments.

After that, candidates may be upgraded to higher preference colleges and courses or candidates who had been allocated a seat in the first list may be allocated one in the second list, subject to vacancies. The second list will only be declared on October 30 and admissions against it will close on November 3, once classes already begin.

There will be another list released after this on November 10, admissions against which will close on November 15.

According to the academic calendar released by DU, there will be no break between semesters all year. The first semester will end on March 19 and the second semester will begin on March 20. The break between the second and third semesters will be of two days. This will be to enable DU to begin the next academic year in August, with this session beginning exceptionally late because of the admission process.

Some teachers voiced their concerns over the same. Abha Dev Habib, teacher at Miranda House and Secretary Democratic Teachers’ Front, said: “It’s an extremely hopeless situation for students and teachers. No vacations or mid-semester breaks for students to assimilate what is being taught. What a student should be covering in 180 days spread over a year is being finished in nine months or so. This tragedy is because of the mindless imposition of CUET. We could have tried to finish admissions in August or mid-September after the announcement of class XII results in July. Further, over 50% or more admissions may happen after November 2. We are barely ending the second round of CSAS on November 3. Earlier, the academic session would start only after 6-8 cut-offs rounds.”