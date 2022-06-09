scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
DU offline exams: Students use unfair means, teachers urge lenient approach

As of June 7, the university had recorded a total of 115 unfair means cases, which he stated did not signal any kind of increase from previous years.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 9, 2022 9:51:34 am
These are the first fully offline examinations being conducted by the university since the start of the pandemic in 2020. (File photo)

With instances of students using unfair means coming to light during Delhi University’s (DU’s) ongoing offline examinations, some teachers have argued that the university should avoid a punitive approach in these cases.

According to Dean Examination Diwan Rawat, as of June 7, the university had recorded a total of 115 unfair means cases, which he stated did not signal any kind of increase from previous years. The examination will continue till June 18.

However, some teachers said that as these examinations have been conducted under trying circumstances, the university should consider approaches other than penalising the students. These are the first fully offline examinations being conducted by the university since the start of the pandemic in 2020, and they started a little over three months after the university reopened physically in February.

Explained |The Delhi University, St Stephen’s College fight over admission norms

“The exams were conducted through the online open book mode (OBE) for two years and the gear has changed. There was a time when students opposed OBE but it was implemented anyway. This time, when they asked for OBE, exams were moved offline. There can be consideration of some kind of laxity. Maybe some laxity along with counselling,” said Rajesh Jha, who teaches at Rajdhani College.

Kumar Ashutosh, who teaches at College of Vocational Studies, said that the focus should be on remediation. “There are gaps in their understanding, which can be addressed with extra classes and doubt clearing sessions, along with a greater emphasis on classroom attendance,” he said.

