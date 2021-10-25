DU admissions: SRCC closed for general category, other colleges still open under special list

After completion of admissions against the third list and colleges releasing their special cut-off lists, both courses at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) are now closed for admissions.

On Monday evening, Delhi University released special cut-off lists of colleges for courses where seats are still vacant. Under this, those who have taken admissions against the first three lists cannot seek admission in a preferred college or course. Only those who have registered for admissions but could not go through with it in the first three lists are eligible.

The fourth cut-off list – in which they will once again be able to seek options – will be released on Saturday, and availability of seats in that will depend on the number of admissions taken under the special cut-off. In this special list, the cut-off in any given programme is the same as the last declared cut-off for it.

In the third list, both BA (Honours) Economics and B.Com (Honours) had been open at SRCC for all categories, at 99.5% and 99% for unreserved seats respectively. After the third list admissions, both are closed for unreserved seats though they continue to remain open for all reserved categories.

There are also very few openings remaining at Hindu College where the only two programmes that are not filled for unreserved seats are BA (Honours) Philosophy at 97.75% and BSc (Programme) Physical Science with Electronics at 96.33%.

On the other hand, while all Science programmes continue to remain closed at Miranda House, BA (Honours) Economics and BA (Honours) History are not yet full with 99% special cut-offs for unreserved seats. Philosophy and Sociology are also open for the special list.

Popular courses like BA (Honours) Economics, BCom (Honours), BA (Honours) Political Science and BSc (Honours) Statistics, which had been open at Lady Shri Ram College for Women in the third list, have now closed for unreserved seats.

However, there is still room in several courses at Kirori Mal College, where admissions for unreserved seats have closed for only 8 out of 20 programmes which includes Honours programmes in English, Economics, BCom, History, Physics and Chemistry. However, only 3 out of 10 BA (Programme) combinations continue to remain open.

At Ramjas College too, all programmes, except BA (Honours) Political Science, BCom and BSc (Honours) Botany, are open for most categories. At Hansraj College, popular courses such as Physics, Chemistry, Economics and History have not been filled yet.