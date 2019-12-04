DTC financial condition red flagged in auditor’s report

DTC’s financial woes prompted the finance department to advise the government against rolling out free rides for women scheme. DTC’s financial woes prompted the finance department to advise the government against rolling out free rides for women scheme.

Losses of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), from Rs 2,914 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 3,844 crore in 2017-18 came under the scrutiny of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), which detailed the public transport operator’s financial health in a report tabled in the Delhi Assembly Tuesday.

The report, an audit of 13 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the Delhi government as on March 31, 2018, pointed that the DTC’s losses amounted for nearly the entire overall losses incurred by the PSUs during this period. “As per latest finalised accounts for 2017-18, of the 13 PSUs, five PSUs earned profit of Rs 70.32 crore and four PSUs incurred losses of Rs 3,859.78 crore (of which losses of DTC constituted for Rs 3,843.62 crore),” the report said.

DTC’s financial woes prompted the finance department to advise the government against rolling out free rides for women scheme. The government is reimbursing Rs 10 per free ride, irrespective of distance travelled by a commuter, to the DTC.

The DTC also failed to induct a single bus in its fleet since 2010. Currently, its proposal to induct 1,000 low-floor AC buses has reached the tendering stage, while a separate proposal to get 300 e-buses is also being worked upon.

The report also said the Delhi government’s total revenue receipts rose to Rs 38,667.27 crore in 2017-18 as compared to Rs 34,345.74 crore the previous year. “In 2017-18, audit pointed out instances of short/non-levy of revenue amounting to Rs 1,701.14 crore, out of which the departments concerned accepted under assessment and other deficiencies of Rs 390.39 crore and an amount of Rs 26.05 lakh has been recovered,” it added.

