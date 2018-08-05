Drugs as herbal medicines: Police arrest Gurgaon man

Narcotics Control Bureau claimed that the accused set up an elaborate drug racket with several dubious companies and websites, taking orders ranging from Ambien to Valium. He sent the drugs to multiple foreign locations. (Illustration: CR Sasikumar) Narcotics Control Bureau claimed that the accused set up an elaborate drug racket with several dubious companies and websites, taking orders ranging from Ambien to Valium. He sent the drugs to multiple foreign locations. (Illustration: CR Sasikumar)

The owner of a Gurgaon-based pharmaceutical company has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly shipping psychotropic substances to buyers based in foreign countries — under the guise of selling herbal medicines.

The NCB claimed that the accused set up an elaborate drug racket with several dubious companies and websites, taking orders ranging from Ambien to Valium. He sent the drugs to multiple foreign locations.

“Kumar had been on our radar ever since a team intercepted an order of 44 parcels of banned substances, en route to three foreign destinations. The company which sent the drugs was identified as Farma Glow, owned by Kumar,” said an NCB official.

After the initial intercept, multiple teams of the NCB had conducted raids at four locations, including his house in Gurgaon, where they found eight parcels of the contraband due for delivery in the United Kingdom, United States and Singapore. A total of 22,410 tablets were seized in the operation.

The maximum quantity of contraband recovered was 9,000 tablets of tramadol, an opiate consumed to relieve pain; followed by 6,655 tablets of diazepam, earlier known as valium, used to treat anxiety and muscle spasms; and 5,090 tablets of zolpidem, used to treat sleeping problems.

The NCB also claimed to have seized 17 fake seals of different government agencies, such as licensing authorities, post offices, customs department and insurance companies.

“A total of 62 seals from several banks, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies have been recovered,” the NCB official said.

