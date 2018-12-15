Drop Kailash Kher from cultural event, singer Sona Mohapatra urges Delhi govt

Singer Sona Mohapatra has filed an online petition urging the Delhi government to withdraw an invitation to singer Kailash Kher for a cultural event scheduled for December 16, in light of the #MeToo allegations levelled against him by her and other women. The singer has filed the petition on change.org, wherein she reiterates allegations of sexual harassment against Kher.

Kher could not be contacted despite repeated calls and messages.

The Delhi government has organised a three-day cultural festival, Mayur Utsav 2018, from December 14-16 at different venues in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar. Kher is scheduled to perform on the last day.

In her petition, Mohapatra wrote: “I am shocked to learn that Kher has been asked to headline a performance at Delhi government’s Mayur Utsav. Action needs to be taken against perpetrators.” In October, Mohapatra had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Kher. He had, at the time, denied the allegations.

In the petition, signed by over 600 people till 9 pm on Friday, Mohapatra states: “I am hopeful the Delhi government, which is keenly aware of women’s safety as a critical issue, will listen to #MeToo survivors and citizens when we ask them to drop Kher…”

Sources in the Delhi government claimed Kher was sent the invite before the allegations surfaced. “The payments were made earlier. Kher’s family still stays in Mayur Vihar and this is one of the reasons for calling him,” said a senior Delhi government official.