Driver, 2 children sustain injuries in school bus accident

A school bus driver and two students from RV Northland International School sustained injuries when the bus hit a truck Saturday around 8.30 am. The police said the injured did not receive any life-threatening injuries.

According to the police, the incident happened when the truck moving on the Dadri Bypass in front of the bus suddenly applied the brakes, leading to a collision.

An image from the spot appears to show considerable damage to the bonnet of the bus. A boy and a girl aged nine and eight, respectively, received minor injuries. The former was injured on the head and elbow, while the girl’s nose was injured.

According to Yogendra Singh, ACP-2 (Greater Noida), “The police received information that two students had been injured. They were taken to the hospital for first aid and have been sent safely to their families. The driver, whose leg was fractured, is currently being treated in Naveen Hospital. His condition is not serious. The vehicles have been moved away from the spot.”

He added, “An FIR has not been registered in the matter so far. We will see if any complaint is given.”

Previously, a bus accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Greater Noida in October had led to the death of a Dogra Regiment soldier and several injuries.