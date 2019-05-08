Domestic violence FIR against Somnath Bharti quashed

The Delhi High Court Tuesday quashed an FIR against former Delhi Law Minister Somnath Bharti in a 2015 domestic violence case.

This comes two weeks after a Delhi court discharged him of offences under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth). Justice Chander Shekhar also noted that Bharti’s wife, Lipika Mitra, has no objection to quashing of the proceedings arising out of the FIR.

The court’s order came after Bharti, on his wife’s consent, had sought quashing of the case against him as the couple had amicably settled the dispute and are living peacefully together.

The court had allowed Mitra to withdraw her plea seeking setting aside of the trial court’s October 7, 2015 order granting him bail in the domestic violence case lodged by her.

On June 10, 2015, Mitra filed a complaint against Bharti with the Delhi Commission for Women for allegedly subjecting her to domestic violence and trying to kill her.