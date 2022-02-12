DoE meets school heads on helping students prep for board exams, ensuring 100% attendance

The Director of Education (DoE) Saturday met Heads of Schools (HoSs) to “intensify preparations to empower Delhi students for the upcoming board exams” which are to be held from April 26 as announced by the CBSE. The opening of schools from Monday for students of Nursery to Class VIII was also on the agenda.

The DoE has asked schools to ensure that students of senior secondary sections, classes X and XII attend classes regularly. “For next two months, teachers should strive for 100 per cent students’ attendance and make optimum utilisation of time in completing the syllabus and preparing students for examination through revision activities and practicals,” the government said in a statement.

Director of Education Himanshu Gupta, education advisor Shailendra Sharma and additional director (school) Rita Sharma attended the meeting which also discussed the opening of schools for classes from Nursery to VIII from Monday.

“Focus points for preparations of board exams were that along with chapters, attention will be given to practical work. After online classes for a long time, it has become very important to focus better on the practical classes of the children so that they can get hands-on learning experience,” the government said.

It was also discussed that “individual attention will be given to each child for clearing their doubts”, “daily review meetings will be conducted by HoS to understand the requirements of the students”, “school heads will also be able to call additional resource persons using school management committee funds as per the learning needs of the children” and “remedial classes will be conducted to enhance the confidence of students and recoup the loss in studies due to closure of schools”.

The DoE also informed HoSs, that students can download sample papers and learning materials from the website of the Education Department, and they should make efforts to “bring back the children who have been away from school due to displacement or other reasons”.

“The Director of Education will conduct a review meeting with district-wise education officers and school heads from Monday so that children can be better prepared for the examinations.

In first two weeks focus will be on social-emotional well-being of children through mindfulness-happiness class and foundational activities,” the government said.

“Schools will help children to overcome stress and fear through mindfulness and happiness classes so that they are able to connect back to their formal studies. Teachers will conduct one on one interactions with children to assess their reading and numeracy level and understand their emotional state. Students will be given opportunities to share their experiences by creating a suitable environment at schools. Instead of starting a new subject chapter, revision of the previous worksheets will be done,” it said.

The government said efforts will be made to “reintegrate children with their school by creating a suitable environment instead of hurrying them up to catch up the syllabus”.