Delhi: Doctors at govt hospitals set to strike over pay

Medical services in the national capital are likely to be affected on December 19, as more than 3,000 resident doctors have threatened to go on an indefinite strike on the non-implementation of Seventh Pay Commission. The resident doctors from Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC,) Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital and Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital have decided not to attend any OPDs, and will only take care of emergency cases on that day.

“Despite our repeated requests to the Government and hospital administrations, nothing has been done to ensure the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission in our salaries. While the same has been implemented for other staff, it is difficult to understand why the doctors are still being compensated under Sixth Pay Commission,” said Dr Anand Kumar Chopra, president of Resident Doctors Association, GTB Hospital.

“We don’t want the patients of Delhi to suffer during the strike, but we are left with no other option. We are waiting for the government to respond to our demands,” said Dr Sumedh Sandanshiv, president, Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA).