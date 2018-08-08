Delhi: Doctor held for medical negligence in toddler’s death

According to police, the accused, Vijay Kumar Tiwari was arrested after an FIR under IPC Sections 304-a (causing death by negligence), 420 (cheating) and Section 27 of the Delhi Medical Council Act was registered against him at Kapashera police station. (Representational Image) According to police, the accused, Vijay Kumar Tiwari was arrested after an FIR under IPC Sections 304-a (causing death by negligence), 420 (cheating) and Section 27 of the Delhi Medical Council Act was registered against him at Kapashera police station. (Representational Image)

Delhi Police arrested a 40-year-old homeopathy doctor for allegedly giving wrong medicine to a one-and-half-year-old girl, who later died in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area.

According to police, the accused, Vijay Kumar Tiwari was arrested after an FIR under IPC Sections 304-a (causing death by negligence), 420 (cheating) and Section 27 of the Delhi Medical Council Act was registered against him at Kapashera police station.

Police said the incident took place on April 11 this year when the child was taken to his clinic in Kapashera by her father, who informed Tiwari that she had high fever. Tiwari , after examining her, gave her some medicine. The child died soon after. Family members staged a protest and alleged that Tiwari gave a wrong medicine to her.

“Police constituted a medical board and the post-mortem was conducted. We are waiting for the report from the FSL to ascertain the exact cause of death. We have also sent his documents to the Delhi Medical Council (DMC), which told us that Tiwari was not registered with them,” a senior police officer said.

