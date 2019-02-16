Three directors of Gurgaon property firm declared proclaimed offenders

Three directors of a Gurgaon-based real estate company, Universal Buildwell Private Limited, who have over two dozen cases registered against them, have been declared proclaimed offenders by a Gurgaon court, police said Friday.

Advertising

According to police, crimes the directors Raman Puri and his sons Vikram Puri and Varun Puri are accused of include failure to hand over flats to buyers or returning their money, double booking flats, and not getting registration of flats done, at Universal Aura in the city’s Sector 82.

Work at the units had kicked off in 2010 and was supposed to be completed by 2014. The developer had sold off most units, more than 500 in number and which cost between Rs 53 lakh and Rs 1 crore, police said. Work, however, is yet to be completed.

“Over two dozen cases have been registered against the accused at Sadar police station and Kherki Daula police station. Raids have been conducted at potential hideouts, including the Sainik Farm residence of the accused as well as their homes in Central Park and Geeta Colony in the capital. All the accused are absconding,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

Other places raided include the home of Raman Puri’s sister in Greater Kailash, his nephew’s home in Indore, and the residence of Varun Puri’s wife, said police.

“Varun Puri’s driver Chandra Shekhar had been arrested in September last year under Section 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered) of the Indian Penal Code, for allegedly helping him evade arrest,” said PRO Boken.

Advertising

“Following delays in arresting the accused in the context of cases registered against them under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating), we approached the court requesting that they be declared proclaimed offenders. Different techniques are being adopted to track the accused. Investigation is underway,” he said.