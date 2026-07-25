How Delhi’s Jantar Mantar found out about Pradhan’s resignation, and reacted

Written by Kartikeya Bhattacharyaa

When news broke that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had resigned, the reaction at Jantar Mantar was a mix of jubilation, tears and confusion. With internet connectivity weak at the protest site, many struggled to verify the news, making calls to people outside the area to confirm whether their long-standing demand had finally been met. But parents and students at the site said their protest was far from over.

Risha, a 26-year-old from Faridabad, was overcome with emotion. “The government had to listen to the youth. They had no other option,” she said, adding that she had always believed this moment would come despite the long struggle.

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Alam, from Dehradun, said he had lost all respect for the education minister and that it should not have taken mass agitation and violence for him to resign. Aman, an 18-year-old student, said this was “just the beginning,” naming other ministers he described as corrupt and calling for greater accountability.

When asked about the fast-track courts and other measures the Prime Minister had earlier promised, protesters remained firm that only Pradhan’s resignation would satisfy them — not the government’s other announcements. Every word from a CJP spokesperson was met with roars from the crowd, and slogans drew rousing cheers. For this one moment, protesters from every background stood united.

A parent from Dehradun said they had come to support the protest “no matter what,” and that Pradhan’s resignation was necessary for students to be able to return to their studies. People broke into dance, slogans of “Jai Bhim” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” rang out, and the crowd fell silent for the national anthem, singing it at the top of their voices.

Even as volunteers distributed food and water, some protesters signalled the fight was not over. “This is not over yet. The PM will have to resign too. Get ready for the next round,” one protester said.