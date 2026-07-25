As Jantar Mantar celebrates Pradhan’s exit, volunteers still at work — helping, silently

Some were busy clicking selfies, some sang protest songs while others shouted slogans — all in jubilation as celebratory mood gripped Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday soon after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation from the post of Union Education Minister. Amid all the celebration, many volunteers silently helped in their own ways —some by cleaning the trash piling up at the site and offering medical aid while others kept moving their handheld fans, to help people tackle heat, as the crowd moved past.

Among them was Avatar Singh, 44, who heads the India unit of 5 Rivers Foundation. The nonprofit’s team, which has been at the site since July 20, has been helping the demonstrators and visitors with first-aid. The team members stood their ground even as the situation got tense on July 20 when the Sansad Chalo March was held and violence unfolded, he said.

Reacting to the government decision taken over three weeks after the protest by the Cockroach Janta Party began at Jantar Mantar against NEET paper leak, among other issues, he said, “We are very happy with what has happened. But more needs to be done. Students are the future… their voices need to be heard.”

Singh, who hails from Punjab, added, “Everyday, we had at least 20 doctors deployed here. We have been part of many protests, within the country and outside, including the farmers’ protest. We also tried to guide students and keep the unruly elements away all these days.”

Three brothers from Bihar have been camping at the site since July 19. (Express Photo) Three brothers from Bihar have been camping at the site since July 19. (Express Photo)

Since it was a weekend, some people like Soumya Khanna, 38, could find time to come to the protest site. “I could not find time this week as I have a full-time job… So I came when I could, and began helping,” Khanna, who works at a corporate firm, said with a smile as she picked up trash.

“This is the way I can contribute. As far as the government’s decision is concerned, I think change takes time,” she added.

Twenty-two-year old Pranjul Upadhyay, who is from Agra and is working in Noida, joined the protest “for the sake of his brother’s future”. “Protests like this serve a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I too have a full-time job… but I tried to come as soon as I could,” he said as he held his garbage bag in one hand and looked at the people celebrating.

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“If we don’t help, who will? Hum Gen Z hai, hume to karna hai…(We are Gen Z, we have to help…),” said Ajit Kumar, 23, who has been at the protest site with his brothers— Nandkishor, 24, and Karan Kumar, 20 — since July 19.

The three brothers, who have been doing their bit by keeping the area clean, hail from Bihar’s Bhagalpur. Nandkishor said he has been trying to get a government job for the last three years.

“Our state has witnessed so many paper leaks. I have another exam on July 28. We will leave tonight… But this has been our home for a week…We also request people to not spread garbage,” he said.

To ensure that the humidity of the Saturday afternoon did not bring down the spirits, volunteers like Ashok Rathore, 32, kept moving their handheld fans as people moved past. Hailing from Jaisalmer, Rathore shared that he has been eyeing a government job for the last five years.

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Apart from the usual challenges, paper leaks make things difficult for aspirants like him, he said. “You have to address the rot within the system. Changing ministers can’t help alone…While heads roll, the consequences should be bigger… perhaps a lifetime ban from holding ministry or important posts for people at fault,” he said.

“Otherwise, if a new king comes, the new king will become corrupt…,” he added echoing, perhaps, a larger sentiment.