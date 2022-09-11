Delivery executive killed in Gurgaon after his bike rams into parked truck

A 27-year-old delivery person was killed after his motorcycle allegedly rammed into a stationary truck in DLF Phase 1 area late on Friday night, said police.

Police identified the deceased as Narender Singh from Alwar, Rajasthan.

According to police, the incident took place around 2 am when Singh and his relative, Jeevan, who also works as a delivery boy, were going from Galleria Market to DLF Phase 1 on separate motorcycles.

In the police complaint, Jeevan said Narender was ahead of him and he was following closely behind. “Near sector 28, a little ahead of the market, Narender rammed straight into a parked truck on the roadside. Since it was dark and the truck did not have any reflector lights on, he did not spot it,” alleged Jeevan.

Police said the victim was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where he succumbed to injuries. Narender had come to Gurgaon a few months ago and had been working as delivery person with a restaurant. He is survived by his wife and two children, said police.

A police officer said, “The truck had been parked adjacent to a tree and the victim could not spot it in the dark. The truck driver is absconding. We have registered a case.”

An FIR has been registered against the truck driver under IPC sections 283 (danger and obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) at sector 29 police station, said police.