Delhi’s maximum temperature drops by 10 degrees after downpour, some stretches waterlogged

Incessant rainfall throughout the day on Saturday brought the maximum temperature down sharply in Delhi and resulted in waterlogging in some parts of the city.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, ten degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The normal maximum temperature for this time of the year is 33.8 degrees Celsius.

It is under the influence of a western disturbance interacting with easterly winds that Delhi-NCR has seen overcast skies and rainfall on Friday and Saturday. According to IMD scientists, moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea has been high.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm Saturday, the Safdarjung weather station, the city’s base station, recorded 30.1 mm of rainfall. Lodhi Road recorded a higher amount of 36.8 mm, while the weather station in Gurgaon recorded the highest amount of 42 mm during the same time frame.

Rainfall till 8.30 am on Saturday had already resulted in excess for October so far. The Safdarjung weather station received 25.6 mm of rainfall till Saturday morning, marking an excess of 228% over a normal of 7.8 mm for the month till October 8.

Rainfall is likely to persist on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Cloudy skies, moderate rainfall and thundershowers in some places are likely on Sunday. The IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Sunday, which is a warning to ‘be aware’. Light rainfall is likely to continue on Monday and very light rainfall is likely on Tuesday. Thereafter, the city is set to remain dry, according to the IMD’s forecast for the next six days.

With strong winds and rainfall, the air quality in Delhi has fared well over the past two days. The AQI on Saturday was 56, in the ‘satisfactory’ category.