Delhi zoo gets white tiger from Lucknow

A white tiger arrived Monday at the National Zoological Park, also known as the Delhi zoo, as part of an exchange programme with the Lucknow zoo in UP.

A zoo official said Vijay, who is around three years old, would be helpful in their conservation efforts for tigers. A female white tiger has been sent to Lucknow zoo in exchange. “This was done to change the bloodline… which prevents mortality. When tigers from different bloodlines mate, their offsprings are genetically viable,” the official said.

The official added that the zoo has 10 tigers at present, of which seven are white tigers. This would be the first time a white tiger has been acquired by the zoo in at least the last two years, the official said.

Geeta, who was born around 2015, will be sent to Lucknow Tuesday. “This exchange is very crucial for the conservation programme in the zoo… the last two tiger cubs that were born in August (2018) couldn’t survive due to some complications… we are more hopeful this time,” the zoo official said.